Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Creators Share New Animation Techniques

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's creators are sharing new footage of their animation process. A video showcasing these wild techniques was posted by Sony . They call it "Beyond The Screen" and it features directors Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, and Joaquim Dos Santos talking about their experience. Joining the filmmakers are VFX supervisors Pav Grochola and Michael Lasker. Development supervisor Bret St. Clair and Lead assistant editor Erika Scopelli are also brought in for their expertise. Check out the video below for all the wild behnd-the-scenes details.

Sony describes the video, "Go Beyond the Screen with the creators of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to see how they used new tools to build the film's visually stunning (and ever-changing) worlds. From mimicking brush strokes and creating characters' distinct looks, to making and learning from mistakes, they worked collaboratively to bring the hit movie to life."

Spider-Verse Is Ready To Leave it All Out There In Part 3

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is on the horizon, and the creative team is ready to leave it all out there. Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos told Collider that fans should be ready for just about anything when it comes to the Spider-Verse sequel. With the sky truly being the limit, it feels like Miles' story could end up going in any number of directions. Fans should also keep an eye out for anything from the first two movies to make a reappearance in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as well.

"I mean, you saw it in the film, there was cool stuff to be seen. I think everything's on the table," Dos Santos told the outlet. "I can't give you an answer. I wouldn't dare give you an answer for fear of being, like, sniped right here on the spot, but yeah, I mean, that's the exciting thing of these films. Look, I'm a man of a certain age, and in my mid-forties, the idea that I would be seeing a film like this, so beyond what I could imagine, even when I was a kid, it's the stuff that I would draw in school on my notebook paper, and now it's happening. So I think everything's up."

The Emotional Core of Spider-Verse

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Miles Morales is an undoubted fan-favorite after the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The second movie only serves to underline that point as the voracious fan response would tell you. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine spoke to the directors about the Multiverse-level stakes of these films and how they balance against the family element with the Morales household. For the team, Miles' family matters more than any sacred timeline.

"I mean, look, that's, we've all been on that journey too," Thompson said when asked about Miles' parents. "I've been at the end of the line where I'm like, I don't know what the next step is for me. I will say animation saved my life. I was at a point in my life where I was like, I don't know what's going to happen next. I don't know. And it was animation that sort of came in and swept me off my feet and provided for me. So I think that relatability again is something we can impose on Miles and wonder what is he going to do? What's the thing that's going to save Miles?"

