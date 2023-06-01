Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: Directors Tease "North Star" for Third Movie

By Spencer Perry

When the first details of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were finally revealed, it included confirmation that the sequel would now be a two-part adventure. Sony Pictures later confirmed that the animated Marvel sequel would be titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, while the third movie in the trilogy would be Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Speaking with ComicBook.com on the red carpet at the premiere of "Across" the Spider-Verse, we asked two of the film's co-directors about what we can expect from the next chapter and the teases should have fans excited.

"I mean, look, that's, we've all been on that journey too," co-director Justin K. Thompson said. "I've been at the end of the line where I'm like, I don't know what the next step is for me. I will say animation saved my life. I was at a point in my life where I was like, I don't know what's going to happen next. I don't know. And it was animation that sort of came in and swept me off my feet and provided for me. So I think that relatability again is something we can impose on Miles and wonder what is he going to do? What's the thing that's going to save Miles?"

Fellow co-director Justin K. Thompson added, "I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

Sony Pictures previously announced a March 29, 2024 release date for Beyond the Spider-Man, less than one year from now. It's unclear if this release date will change for the upcoming film, but a delay is possible, especially if the primetime summer release date works out for Across the Spider-Verse and its box office.

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

