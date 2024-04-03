Spider-Man Cameos in Madame Web Concept Art

Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings into Madame Web in some recently discovered concept art. On Sebastian Meyer's work blog, the artist posted some images from Madame Web featuring the familiar Spider-Man. One quick look at the costume used and it's a match for Holland's MCU attire. Ezekiel Sims, the villain of Madame Web, is tangling with our resident Spider-Man in the sky above a city and atop a skyscraper. Neither of those things happen in the film. So, now fans are pouring over the two images on social media trying to figure out what happened to Holland in the movie an why Sony might have made the decision to pivot away from a storyline featuring the MCU's Spider-Man. You can check out the image for yourself down below!

As fans have speculated on some of the "missing elements" from Madame Web, one of the biggest topics has been the status of Spider-Man in that universe. ComicBook.com asked director S.J. Clarkson about the fate of Peter Parker in the film. (Remember, we don't even hear Peter's name in the actual movie.) She was playing coy with us.

(Photo: Sony/Marvel/Sebastian Meyer Art)

"Well, first of all, I don't think we ever say the name," the Madame Web's filmmaker explained to Phase Zero. "I'm just saying, but if we're going to be like we're going to lay it out, I don't think we say the name. I would definitely say that Madame Web is in a universe of her own."

What Aren't There More Fully-Fledged Spider-People In The Movie?

There's a whole lot going on in Madame Web, and also surprisingly not a ton. Clearly, there were massive plans for this movie at one point. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast interviewed director S.J. Clarkson about the restraint in showing the Spider-Women's full powers. It turns out there were a lot of plates to keep spinning.

"Well, I thought it would be a bit greedy to do four origin stories," Clarkson told us. "That's not really fair, is it? I've got to share it. Come on. I mean, first and foremost, it's Madame Web, right? But I hope the exciting thing about it is, this is a tease. And I think the origin story of the girls, we're given, hopefully, a hint of the spirit of who they are. We've tried to stick to the spirit from the comic books, and draw from that and find out who they are and get a little bit of their sass and a little bit of their character coming through."

"But that's a lot of story to tell, I think, in one [movie]. And I think it wouldn't do any of them justice to try and sort of crowbar or cram it all into one movie," she added. "So I think it's Madame Web's, and here's kind of the development of something else underneath it. But yeah, I thought that was probably too greedy. They'd be like, 'Get out.' You've already done [Jessica Jones]. Now Madame Web, and now all of them? No, give someone else a chance."

