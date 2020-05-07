Spider-Verse Producer Addresses Rumor of Another Hero Planned to Be Killed Off

✖

Last night was another fun Quarantine Watch Party! This time, we gathered on Twitter to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Oscar-award winning producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord as well as directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman. The folks involved with the beloved animated movie shared lots of exciting behind-the-scenes details during the viewing and even dropped some teasers about the highly-anticipated sequel. They also answered some questions from fans on Twitter, giving us new insights into the Spider-Verse, and addressing a rumor about Peni Parker.

“Is it true that Peni was supposed to die at one point? #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty,” @hottrashboy asked. “We're not *that* mean :),” Phil Lord replied. Phew! We’re glad to know precious Peni was never in any real danger because that would’ve been an extreme bummer. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

we're not *that* mean:) https://t.co/g5avLUZrZy — Phil Lord is staying home (@philiplord) May 7, 2020

In addition to the official sequel to Spider-Verse, Sony is also developing a female-led spin-off. Lord and Miller have previously teased a whole lot of characters they'd want to introduce in subsequent features.

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," added Lord. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

The next Quarantine Watch Party will take place tonight, May 7th, and this time it's the 2001 classic Josie and the Pussycats. The film's writer-directors Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan will be playing host to a unified viewing experience of the movie. The event will rally special guests from the movie to social media where photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes facts are eligible to be revealed! At 9 pm ET, everybody who wishes to attend the event just needs to press play on their respective editions of Josie and the Pussycats – be it a digital download, a VHS or DVD copy, or online stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #JosieAndThePussycats with their thoughts, jokes, debates, and photos showing off their at-home theater setups!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.