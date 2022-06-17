Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth's New Netflix Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After the success of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is back with a new Netflix film. Spiderhead is hitting the streaming site this weekend and follows the Thor: Love and Thunder star as a man who uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his prison facility to admit how they really feel about each other. Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. As for Spiderhead, the reviews are starting to pour in. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "average" but added that it's Hemsworth's "best performance." After 56 reviews, the new movie is now up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. You can check out some of the critic's mixed reviews below...

"Spiderhead is based on a short story that originally appeared in The New Yorker, which is known for its intellectual material, but the movie version may have been dumbed down a little too much for mass audiences," CultureMap's Alex Bentley explained.

"This is a common theme in science fiction, but on film, it's rarely been presented as entertainingly and thoughtfully as it is in Spiderhead," New York Magazine's Bilge Ebiri praised.

"For those interested in dystopian science fiction or keen to see Hemsworth in a non-himbo role, Spiderhead is perhaps worth a watch on Netflix," Next Best Picture's Nicole Ackman suggested.

"A solid film that blends a number of different genres to create something quite riveting, even if it has a few flaws," The Weekend Warrior's Edward Douglas wrote.

"With nimble performances, slick polish, dark-pitched wit, razor sharp sentiments, and a Yacht Rock-infused soundtrack, the film proves a seductive high," AV Club's Courtney Howard boasted.

"Spiderhead is absolutely the best work of Chris Hemsworth's career, and that's saying a lot for folks who have seen Bad Times at the El Royale or Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. It's just a shame that performance comes in such an average, forgettable film," ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely wrote.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Spiderhead:

"In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

Spiderhead debuts on Netflix on June 17th.