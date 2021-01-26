Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing Getting a 4K Release

✖

One of the most seminal films in modern history is finally getting a 4K restoration in 2021. Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing has remained a part of the social conversation for more than 30 years, remaining an important cultural touchstone since its initial release in 1989. On Tuesday, Universal announced that Do the Right Thing is getting a brand new home release on 4K, giving the iconic film the best visual and audio options possible.

The 4K release, which will come in a combo pack with a Blu-ray and digital download code, is set to arrive on February 2nd. The new release comes with over four hours of bonus features, including deleted and extended scenes, a documentary about the making of the film, and a brand new introduction from Lee.

In addition to writing and directing the film, Lee stars in Do the Right Thing as Mookie. He stars alongside Danny Aiello, Bill Nunn, John Turturro, and Rosie Perez.

Here's the full list of special features on the new release of Do the Right Thing:

Brand New Introduction by Director Spike Lee

DO THE RIGHT THING: 20 Years Later - Retrospective documentary with the cast and crew

Deleted and Extended Scenes – Eleven scenes cut from the final version of the film

Behind the Scenes - Spike Lee's personal video footage from the set of the film

Making DO THE RIGHT THING - In-depth documentary on the making of the film

Editor Barry Brown - Interview with the editor of DO THE RIGHT THING

The Riot Sequence - Storyboard gallery of the climatic riot sequence

CANNES, 1989 - Follow the film’s triumphant screening at the prestigious Cannes Film as DO THE RIGHT THING energizes and astonishes audiences with its bold message.

Trailers - Original theatrical trailer and TV spots

20th Anniversary edition feature commentary with Director Spike Lee

Feature Commentary with Director Spike Lee, Director of Photography Ernest Dickerson, Production Designer Wynn Thomas, and Actor Joie Lee

The 4K re-release of Do the Right Thing arrives on February 2nd.