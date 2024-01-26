Zoe Saldana Wants to Do Star Trek One Last Time, Calls It a Beautiful Experience (Exclusive)

Zoe Saldana wants to do one last Star Trek movie. In a new interview with ComicBook.com to promote Special Ops: Lioness on DVD and Blu-Ray, the franchise star explained her desire to return to Star Trek with her fellow castmates. Recently, Paramount announced a new Star Trek movie and confirmed that Star Trek 4 was still happening. That's music to the Guardians of the Galaxy star's ears. Just like a lot of fans, she was concerned that the older cast would be replaced by younger actors. Now, JJ Abrams and his cast of Star Trek veterans will likely get to finish their story as intended. Whenever that happens, Count Saldana in for the final voyage.

"I know. I mean I heard what you heard in the trades. I just heard that they're gearing up to do a a new one with a younger sort of, take on it. Like it's been off," Saldana admitted. "I don't know if it's if it's from the before or the after, but that they really still hope to grab all of us veterans and and bring us back for one last round. Listen, I know it's a lot to wrangle a whole bunch of people with busy schedules. But, working with J.J. Abrams, and for J.J. Abrams at Bad Robot was always just a wonderful and beautiful experience for me. So, if I get to do that one last time, I would be so grateful."

Who Is Directing Star Trek 4?

Matt Shakman was originally supposed to be the man behind the camera for Star Trek 4. However, scheduling conflicts with Marvel's Fantastic Four made him have to leave the project. The new director for Star Trek 4 has yet to be announced. Shakman was interviewed by The Wrap about how much he enjoyed teaming with Paramount.

"I had a great time working on 'Star Trek' for a little over a year, working closely with J.J. Abrams and everyone at Paramount, and I love that franchise, and I love that cast that J.J. put together, and it would have been an unbelievable pleasure to work with them on the fourth installment there," Shakman revealed in an interview with The Wrap last year.

"But movies have different journeys and momentums and and schedules are a little bit mercurial, and so when the 'Fantastic Four' opportunity came up, it was just too hard to pass up, and to go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on 'WandaVision' at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators," he added. "It's really a family there and to be able to go back and tackle something that I truly love, and they're very similar in some ways: they both were launched in the '60s at the same time, they're both about optimism and looking to the stars and technology can solve everything and they're about family too — the family you have, the family you make. So they're aligned in many ways and speak to my heart and equally, so I'm excited to be working on 'Fantastic Four.'"

