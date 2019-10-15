Brie Larson Offers More Proof of Why She Should Join Star Wars

Fans have been hoping to see Brie Larson join the galaxy far, far away for quite some time, with the actress herself being one of the biggest supporters of such a career move, having recently posed for a hilarious photo op at ACE Comic Con in which she shows off how cool she looks with a lightsaber. Given that the actress has previously shared photos of herself with not just a lightsaber, but in appropriate Jedi robes, this might not be the most impressive of her Star Wars cosplay, yet her devotion to the ways of the Jedi have us wanting her to join the franchise more than ever.

Larson starring in a Star Wars film hasn’t always seemed entirely possible, having previously starred in a number of indie dramas, but when she was announced as taking on the role of Captain Marvel for the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2016, it both excited and frustrated fans. On the one hand, the Disney connection between Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm made us hopeful that segue into Star Wars, only for us to remember her many commitments to the MCU and how those could likely occupy too much of her time to appear in the Star Wars saga.

Last month, Lucasfilm confirmed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would be developing a film for the franchise, with various other details about the endeavor being unknown. Some fans have assumed that Feige heading over to Star Wars would likely result in him bringing along some of the MCU’s heavy hitters with him.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” Disney exec Alan Horn shared in a statement. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Fueling the fires of speculation even further were reports that Feige even already promised one major MCU star that he had a role for them in the upcoming production, leaving fans to theorize if this could be Larson or possibly a performer who has left the franchise and has fewer contractual obligations.

