Star Wars: Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Love for May the 4th

✖

With Disney owning both Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, there's a lot of crossover between talent, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest fans of the galaxy far, far away, as evidenced by her taking to Twitter to profess her love for the franchise on Star Wars Day. Having starred with Mace Windu actor Samuel L. Jackson in her solo film, the actress has often shared how in awe she was of his involvement in the series, with many theories having emerged in recent years that it's only a matter of time before Larson herself gets to join the sci-fi series.

"Happy May the 4th! Star Wars I love you!" the actress shared on Twitter.

When Larson was doing press for Captain Marvel last spring, she regularly brought up how excited she was to work with Jackson not only because of his talent, but also because of his Star Wars connection. Knowing how much the series meant to her, Jackson even brought his screen-used lightsaber to set to show Larson.

Happy May the 4th! Star Wars I love you! — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 4, 2020

The actress confessed to Entertainment Weekly, "I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi."

In the years since Larson was cast in the MCU, a handful of projects from Lucasfilm have been announced, all of which ignite speculation that they could see the actress crossing over to the sci-fi series. While any and all speculation is largely conjecture on the part of fans, last fall saw the announcement that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would be helping develop a Star Wars film, which seemed like the most obvious clue that would lead towards Larson's inclusion in a future project.

"We are excited about the projects [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn shared in a statement at the time. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

In the months since that announcement, Larson has encouraged speculation about such a notion and professed her love for the series, including sharing many photos of herself wielding her own personal lightsaber.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Would you like to see Larson join the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.