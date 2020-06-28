Star Wars Composer Michael Giacchino Reveals Secret Rise of Skywalker Role

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director, J.J. Abrams, celebrated his 54th birthday this week and received a lot of love on social media. Many people paid tribute to the director, including Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo, who wasn't the only person involved with Star Wars to write a post. Michael Giacchino, who composed the music for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, did a tweet and revealed he cameoed as a Sith Trooper in The Rise of Skywalker.

“Happy Birthday to my pal JJ!,” Giacchino wrote. Many people in the comments were excited about the image. “U look so cool Michael!!!!,” @MeredthSalenger wrote. “You were a Sithtrooper?!?,” @ZettoMartensen replied. “He was in TFA too as the stormtrooper who shoved Poe onto the ground in the opening scene,” @PodioPol pointed out. “Two visionaries together; you guys are lucky to be friends,” @Mathmosman added. You can check out the photo in the tweet below:

Happy Birthday to my pal JJ! pic.twitter.com/7zaMbxzF3T — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) June 28, 2020

Giacchino has some exciting scores in the works. It was confirmed earlier this year that he'd be doing the music for Jurassic World: Dominion. While the classic Jurassic Park score was done by John Williams, Giacchino took over for both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In addition to Dominion, Giacchino will also be scoring Matt Reeves' highly-anticipated DC movie, The Batman. In fact, the composer recently told Collider that Reeves' take is one that "feels fresh" in an exciting way.

"I do love it," Giacchino said. "I think what he's doing is really cool, and it's different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that." Giacchino didn't elaborate on exactly what was "fresh" about Reeves' take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film. "I felt total freedom to do whatever I want," Giacchino explained. "Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It's their version of Batman."

The composer's other upcoming projects include the animated film Extinct and the action/adventure Utropica. Some of Giacchino's other recent scores include Jojo Rabbit, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Incredibles 2.

