Star Wars Fans Celebrate Director J.J. Abrams Birthday
Happy Birthday, J.J. Abrams! The director known for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Trek (2009), Lost, Alias, and more turns 54 today (June 27th). Abrams will soon be developing a lot of content for HBO Max, including an adaptation of DC comics characters from the pages of Justice League Dark Universe and Overlook, a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King's masterpiece The Shining, and a third original series titled Duster. Many people have taken to social media today to send the director well wishes on his special day, especially Star Wars fans.
Here some posts from Star Wars fans, actors, and creators to hit Twitter today in honor of Abrams' birthday...
Rawrrgh!!@jjabrams @bad_robot pic.twitter.com/eKeQxdnx2H— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) June 27, 2020
Have you felt it? There has been a birthday! Make sure to transmit a message to @jjabrams today! pic.twitter.com/mTbF4O3Ts2— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) June 27, 2020
Happy Birthday to @jjabrams! Proud to have created art again for that galaxy far, far away! 🎂#StarWars #TheForceAwakens #JJAbrams pic.twitter.com/jvP8ayxsHo— Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) June 27, 2020
Happy Birthday to the incredible, JJ Abrams! May the force be with you. pic.twitter.com/aY22m6INko— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) June 27, 2020
Happy birthday to JJ Abrams! On his birthday, I would like to thank him for bringing The Force Awakens & The Rise of Skywalker to life pic.twitter.com/JgkZDcrSZB— Ajay (@SWBFExpress) June 27, 2020
happy birthday to jj abrams! pic.twitter.com/4KAij2ldC7— mundinho daisy ridley br (@scavernger) June 27, 2020
Happy Birthday to the man who created the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy aka JJ Abrams. 🎉🎊🎂 pic.twitter.com/5bzTqBxBM0— Cheetor Prime (@CheetorPrime_YT) June 27, 2020
Happy birthday to JJ Abrams!! Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to Star Wars, and for giving us two damn amazing movies!! pic.twitter.com/JDA67vnUsO— Noah | BLM (@SkyTrash77) June 27, 2020
Happy birthday to JJ Abrams. Thank you for the sequel trilogy and all the great sequels characters! pic.twitter.com/tUtR1VMsd8— 🖌Roberto 🎨Venegas🖌 (@Roberto_Draws) June 27, 2020
It's silly that talking about my favorite scenes in TROS and recognizing JJ Abrams' Birthday today means losing followers. Just wanted to say thanks to all who stick around even when I share something or create content that doesn't fit within your interests.— Jenmarie (@acrossthestars) June 27, 2020
Happy birthday to the man who has been constantly inspiring me with their films and shows ever since I was a kid, and someone that I’ve always admired as a filmmaker and storyteller.
JJ Abrams is truly one in a million. pic.twitter.com/u3iJbCVmnk— Jacob Suggs (@jtimsuggs) June 27, 2020
