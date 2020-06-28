Star Wars Fans Celebrate Director J.J. Abrams Birthday

Happy Birthday, J.J. Abrams! The director known for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Trek (2009), Lost, Alias, and more turns 54 today (June 27th). Abrams will soon be developing a lot of content for HBO Max, including an adaptation of DC comics characters from the pages of Justice League Dark Universe and Overlook, a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King's masterpiece The Shining, and a third original series titled Duster. Many people have taken to social media today to send the director well wishes on his special day, especially Star Wars fans.

Here some posts from Star Wars fans, actors, and creators to hit Twitter today in honor of Abrams' birthday...