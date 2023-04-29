Star Wars: Damon Lindelof's Script Rumored to Have Focused on Elderly Rey

Lucasfilm recently revealed a trio of films that they are currently developing to be released and that will be directed by Dave Filoni, James Mangold, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars movie just so happens to be a Rey Skywalker movie set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and was originally co-written by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen). It turns out that the plot of the film was very different under Lindelof's pen. According to The Hot Mic podcast's Jeff Sneider, the Rey Skywalker film was originally going to take place 60 years after The Rise of Skywalker, and Helen Mirren was being floated around for the leading role.

How Does the Rey Skywalker Movie Relate to Skywalker Saga?

"Well we're 15 years out from Rise of Skywalker, so we're post war, post First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray. There's a lot of discussion around, 'Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What's the state of the galaxy?'" Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy shared with IGN. "She's attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that's where we're going."

She continued, "I don't know as we'll spend a lot of time in flashbacks or Force ghosts or things like that, but certainly, the spirit of what he represents to her is gonna be significant."

In addition to a movie featuring the return of Rey, Lucasfilm also announced that new films were being developed that would take place prior to The High Republic and a film set between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Kennedy went on to note that, while each of these three films could be considered "standalone" adventures, that doesn't mean that they won't ignite future stories that have connections to other corners of the galaxy far, far away.

"When we say 'standalone' now, a lot of the storytelling, as you can see in the work that we've been doing in television, we start it as a standalone idea and then it's grown," Kennedy confirmed. "I think the potential of that could happen in these different eras of the timeline, but I don't want to make a commitment to that until we really get into it and see how it plays."

