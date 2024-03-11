Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Teases Rey's Future, New Characters, and Possible Children in Next Film

Are children in the future for Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker in her upcoming Star Wars movie? Luckily, Ridley offered up some answers and clues for what we may expect when Rey returns to headline her own Star Wars flick. The big news of a Rey-focused Star Wars film was announced at last year's Star Wars Celebration, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy helming the project. Reports state that Rey will be building up a new Jedi Academy, which one can theorize will star new characters playing the roles of both Jedi Padawans and Jedi Masters, as well as some Sith villains.

Deadline caught up with Daisy Ridley at SXSW, where the outlet got the chance to ask her some Star Wars questions. One of her first comments addressed the elephant in the room of whether Rey will have children. "I would say she probably doesn't have children seeing she's a Jedi," she said. Jedi are famously known for not being allowed to have a love interest/kids, even though that's been broken a time or two. Looking at you Anakin and Padme.

Ridley also hasn't heard any new information on what to expect in Rey's Star Wars movie. "I know bits and bobs," Ridley said. "I know there's an introduction of new characters."

She added, "I don't know about previous characters," which is in reference to the possible return of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Fans will want to see Rey and Kylo reunite, even if it's seeing Kylo Ren's Force ghost interact with Rey.

Daisy Ridley Star Wars movie could film this year

Since the new Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey was announced, Lucasfilm has confirmed another major Star Wars movie in the works with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Despite being announced months after the new Rey movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu movie will be released first and is set to arrive in May of 2026. It's widely believed that the Rey movie will be released in December of that same year. Ridley confirmed Collider that she believed production starts this year, meaning the film's 2026 is looking more and more likely.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, an Academy Award-winner for her documentary short A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, will become the first woman to direct a Star Wars movie when the Rey feature film is released. In a previous interview, she previously teased that it made her happy to finally achieve that for the franchise, and said the film would be "something very special."

"I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman," Ridley previously told Variety. "Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."

