Daisy Ridley Reveals Tear-Filled, Embarrassing Star Wars Wrap Speech

Daisy Ridley reveals the details of her embarrassing wrap speech on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The lead in Lucasfilm's most recent Star Wars trilogy is coming back, with Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker headlining a new Star Wars movie in the future. Lucasfilm has taken a much slower approach to the theatrical component of the Star Wars franchise than some fans may like, but there at least appears to be a plan in place. Daisy Ridley starred as Rey in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so she gave a lot of her early career to the galaxy far, far away. This is probably why she became emotional when it was time for her to give a wrap speech to the cast and crew of the third film.

The Happy Sad Confused podcast had Daisy Ridley on as a guest, where they talked about Ridley's return to Star Wars, as well as her passion projects. When she was asked about the controversial kiss between Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens, Ridley recalled the speech that left her embarrassed. "I mean, someone recorded it, just so embarrassing," she said. Ridley then started to do an impression of herself giving the speech, fake sobbing and saying, "I had the most amazing time." She also admitted that director J.J. Abrams passed her the microphone, which she was terrified of. "You probably couldn't hear anything I said, but oh God, it was so emotional," Ridley added.

Director says Rey Skywalker's Star Wars movie will be something "very special"

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to direct the upcoming Star Wars movie featuring Daisy Ridley building a new Jedi Order. Of course, last year's writers' and actors' strikes halted any development, but Obaid-Chinoy recently addressed the project, saying it Daisy Ridley's Star Wars movie would be "something very special."

"I'm very thrilled about the project because I feel what we're about to create is something very special," Obaid-Chinoy shared with CNN. "And we're in 2024 now, and it's about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away."

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think," Ridley revealed to Collider back in November. "I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."