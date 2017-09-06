Star Wars Fans: You Can Now Get Your Very Own ‘Han Cholo’ Jewelry

Star Wars fever has spread across the nation – from sold out theaters and games to being able to buy your very own 'Han Cholo' jewelry. No you didn't read that wrong, Han Cholo is a custom jewelry brand by LA-based designer, Brandon Schoolhouse, and they were recently given licensing rights to create a special collection for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That's right, now you can get that Chewbacca pendant you've always dreamed of!

Han Cholo is known for its fantasy fiction and music inspired jewelry, and it's Star Wars collection does not disappoint. From a Vader Saber Cuff to Lightsaber Stud Earrings, they literally have something for the Star Wars fan in all of us. If you don't believe me, check it out for yourself.

And if you're going through Star Wars withdrawal and want to reminisce, you can check out Harrison Ford talking to Larry King back in 2013 about the possibility of him coming back as Han Solo for The Force Awakens (thankfully he did!):