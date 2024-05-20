The Fall Guy Gets Surprising Digital Release Date and Extended Cut Just Weeks After Premiere

Fans of The Fall Guy will get to watch the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt film at home sooner than anticipated. The Fall Guy arrived in theaters on May 3rd and is inspired by the original 1980s TV series of the same name. Gosling plays the semi-washed-up stuntman Colt Seavers, with Emily Blunt portraying director Jody Moreno, who is also Colt's ex. Colt is forced out of retirement when the star of Jody's next movie goes missing. Some might find it strange that a big-budget movie is released in theaters and digitally in the same month, but that's the scenario with The Fall Guy.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment the digital release date and details for The Fall Guy, which lands on digital tomorrow, May 21st. It'll be available on digital platforms where you can buy or rent movies, such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV. The digital release comes with an all-new extended cut with 20 more minutes of never-before-seen footage featuring more action, more laughs, and more stunts.

ComicBook's review of The Fall Guy called it a "perfectly palatable summer fare featuring attractive movie stars being charming, with the romance occasionally being broken up by more thrilling scenes. For better or worse, the scope and scale of both the storyline and the stunts themselves feel more like an extended episode of the source material as opposed to an opportunity to take a core premise and elevate to new heights."

What is The Fall Guy about?

From real-life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, comes his most personal film yet, full of over-the-top action and jaw-dropping, practical stunts.

Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, is drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train), the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by Colt's ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise) and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy comes from production team David Leitch and Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Violent Night, Nobody,) and their company 87North Productions; from Ryan Gosling and his production shingle Entertainment 360; and from Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs). The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360's Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.