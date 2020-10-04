Star Wars Actor Kelly Marie Tran Reflects on Quitting Social Media After The Last Jedi Backlash

✖

It's been nearly three years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters and became one of the most divisive movies in the franchise. Unfortunately, some people who disliked the film took their hatred too far by bullying Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico, on social media. The nasty, racist behavior from Star Wars "fans" led to the actor quitting social media and she hasn't been back since. In a recent interview with ET Online, Tran reflected on the choice to quit.

"I mean, I think that, you know, it's a different decision for everyone," Tran explained. "And I think that people should do what they think is right for them. I also think that ... it was the best thing I ever did. I don't know. It's funny, it feels like people are still shocked by it sometimes. I'm like, no ... I just did what was best for me."

Earlier this year, Tran opened up about her role being cut down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

While attending the Academy Awards back in February, Tran claimed to be satisfied with the experience.

"I mean, I think that I'm really just amazed at how JJ [Abrams] was able to sort of wrap up all of these incredible stories," the actress said. "There were so many characters and at the end of the day I got to be part of something so much bigger than me so that's special."

While her days in Star Wars may be done, Tran's relationship with Disney isn't over. She was recently cast as the lead in the upcoming animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Tran detailed what makes Raya such a compelling character.

"She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran shared. “Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.”

Stay tuned for details on Raya and the Last Dragon, which is slated to hit theaters on March 12, 2021.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the rest of the Star Wars movies are currently available to stream on Disney+.