Star Wars: ‘The Last Jedi’ Star Mysteriously Deletes Social Media Posts

Kelly Marie Tran debuted in the Star Wars saga as Rose Tico in The Last Jedi, a film which has become the most divisive film in the series thus far. The actress recently deleted all of her posts from both Twitter and Instagram, igniting theories that the social media harassment from so-called “fans” became too overwhelming to endure.

The actress began regularly spreading positive messages on her social media channels while gearing up for the release of The Last Jedi, instantly making her accounts big hits with Star Wars fans. Tran hasn’t officially explained why she deleted all of her posts, yet many fans can’t help but think there’s a correlation between the amount of harassment she endured and her abandonment of the platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the release of The Last Jedi, many Star Wars “fans” took to social media to focus their disappointment over the film towards writer/director Rian Johnson. Additionally, these detractors took issue with Rose Tico’s journey and overall existence in the film, resulting in negative comments being thrown at Tran, including both sexist and racist insults.

The racism didn’t end there, as some users shared their hatred on the fan-sourced Star Wars encyclopedia “Wookieepedia.”

In the fan-updated online encyclopedia, her name was changed to “Ching Chong Wing Tong,” and her homeworld (Hays Minor) changed to “Ching Chong China.” The racism didn’t stop there, with the user attributing to her the fake quote, “Heil Hitler and I don’t know why I was casted [sic] in a good movie like Star Wars.”

Regardless of the motivations behind her social media disappearance, Johnson took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

“On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans,” Johnson posted. “We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”

Tran wouldn’t be the first Star Wars cast member to leave social media behind, as Daisy Ridley departed the service after she shared messages urging gun control, only for some commenters to point out that she fires blasters in the Star Wars films.

Fans will next see Tran when Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

Do you think the negative comments from “fans” are the reason Tran left social media? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!