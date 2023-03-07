Star Wars: Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins' Movies Canceled

The galaxy far, far away has gotten a big shake-up. On Tuesday, a report from Variety revealed that two potential, long-in-development Star Wars movies are no longer in the works at Lucasfilm — Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, and an untitled movie produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. According to the report, neither project is currently in active development at the studio. Other Star Wars movies are still in the works, including one directed and co-written by Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi, and one directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Watchmen's Damon Lindelof and Counterpart's Justin Britt-Gibson. Reports from last month indicated that the studio's film plans could be unveiled at April's Star Wars Celebration Europe convention.

What is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron?

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was first announced by Jenkins herself in late 2020, and was initially poised to be released in theaters in December of this year. Various updates, including Jenkins' involvement and then departure from DC's Wonder Woman 3, threw that into question, with the project being moved off of Disney's release calendar. Jenkins had teased late last year that she was still working on Rogue Squadron, but the film did not publicly leave the development stage.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed," Jenkins wrote in late December. "They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

What is Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie?

Even less is known about Feige's Star Wars movie, outside of the fact that it was being written by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Michael Waldron. With Waldron now writing Avengers: Secret Wars for Feige's Marvel Studios, and considering the number of future projects that studio has in the pipeline, it makes sense why the Star Wars film has left active development.

"I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe," Feige previously said in 2019. "But that's sort of all that can be said for now."

What do you think of this new Star Wars update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!