Ahsoka Trailer Has Star Wars Rebels Fans Rejoicing

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka made its debut at Star Wars Celebration 2023, and even though it just gave us a taste of what the highly-anticipated series will be, that was more than enough to get fans of the Star Wars Rebels animated series extremely hyped!

As you can see below, Star Wars animation fans are feeling extremely validated about having the cult-hit Rebels series, its characters, and its cliffhanger ending at last getting some attention in a mainstream live-action project. And, from what we've seen, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian guru Dave Filoni really is paying-off hardcore fans' unwavering loyalty with this Ahsoka Disney+ series!