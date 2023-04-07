Ahsoka Trailer Has Star Wars Rebels Fans Rejoicing
The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka made its debut at Star Wars Celebration 2023, and even though it just gave us a taste of what the highly-anticipated series will be, that was more than enough to get fans of the Star Wars Rebels animated series extremely hyped!
As you can see below, Star Wars animation fans are feeling extremely validated about having the cult-hit Rebels series, its characters, and its cliffhanger ending at last getting some attention in a mainstream live-action project. And, from what we've seen, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian guru Dave Filoni really is paying-off hardcore fans' unwavering loyalty with this Ahsoka Disney+ series!
Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi.
Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi.#Ahsoka arrives August 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SBfCgr4WRA— Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023
More like "Warrior. Outcast. Rebel(s). Jedi." Amirite?
That's OUR REBELS
First look at our LIVE-ACTION REBELS!
The entire crew:#Ahsoka#Sabine#Chopper#Hera#Zeb#Ezra#Thrawn pic.twitter.com/FQ8NMVaM4l— Nathan Messer | The Mandalorian (@N8Mess) April 7, 2023
They're all live-action now: Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Thrawn, Zeb, and our lovable droid, Chopper.
Star Wars Fans Win AGAIN
Star Wars fans win again. The live-action Rebels characters look fantastic. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/i1ZOOEJYLJ— New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) April 7, 2023
Star Wars fan-stock is definitely up right now. Nothing to be mad at.
ALL The Rebels
FIRST LOOK AT SABINE WREN, HERA SYNDULLA, CHOPPER AND THE FUCKING EZRA BRIDGER IN LIVE ACTION SERIES AHSOKA!!!
WITH ZEB IN MANDALORIAN, ALL SW REBELS CHARACTER FINALLY APPEAR IN LIVE ACTION!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wVM7WR6guq— alvin (@alvinlaurentt) April 7, 2023
Between Star Wars: Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, we now have ALL the surviving Star Wars Rebels characters in live-action. What a time to be alive.
Rebels Is Best for Ahsoka
Rebels is the best Star Wars show so I’m so got damn excited for AHSOKA pic.twitter.com/iRMLlBv3WT— Nate P (@NatePMMA) April 7, 2023
Star Wars fans who got deep into Star Wars Rebels have been singing its praises for years. Now is the time for mainstream viewers to find out why.
What A Journey...
they perfectly encapsulated ahsoka's journey here, from the clone wars, through rebels and the mandalorian, into ahsoka #StarWarsCelebration #SWCE #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/EsQ1TBRnoR— lizzie (@lizbedumb) April 7, 2023
It's NUTS to look back on what Ahsoka Tano's journey has been in Star Wars – both literally and figuratively.
Rebels Fans EATIN' GOOD
we Rebels nation are getting FED #ahsoka #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/rgo8qz4TtS— crocino (@crocinoo) April 7, 2023
Star Wars Rebels fans have been starving – now they are starving no more. Feast, fans, feast.
Rebels Fans Going DUMB Right Now
This looks so cool, Rebel fans are going crazy rightnow ayo #Ashoka pic.twitter.com/VisHaXQIyG— sɹɐן ☾ (@lars019_) April 7, 2023
That high-pitched sound you hear is the collective noise of Star Wars Rebels fans losing their minds.