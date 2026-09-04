Star Wars’ Long-Awaited Avengers-Style Movie May Be the End of an Era for Two Major Stories

Although The Mandalorian and Grogu just hit theaters this May, and Star Wars: Starfighter is slated for May 28, 2027, and seems to be on track to meet that release date, Star Wars overall has certainly had a rocky history with movies over the last several years. Outside of these two projects, there have actually been no other new Star Wars movies with confirmed release dates for quite some time, and various movies, from James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi to Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian project, were announced only to seemingly get stuck in development limbo. In terms of the latter, Rey’s Star Wars movie, thought to be titled New Jedi Order, and Dave Filoni’s untitled Star Wars movie seemed to also be part of that group, with basically no updates coming along in the three years since they were both announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

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That history only made it all the more surprising that just this week , suggesting that both are actually currently in production. Although no official announcement has come from Disney and/or Lucasfilm, and that is something to take into account, this is an unexpected but positive sign regarding these two movies that, many had thought, seemed increasingly unlikely to ever truly be released. Now, in addition to that appearance for both movies earlier this week, Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie has been referenced in Production Weekly again, with the description, “The story will focus on the New Republic and will conclude the interconnected narratives told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.” At first glance, this might look like what we already know, but one detail in particular suggests a bigger reveal.

Will The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Soon Be Over?

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The indication in the Production Weekly report that Filoni’s Star Wars movie “will conclude” the interwoven narratives of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and other Disney+ shows seems to suggest that the shows themselves will, therefore, be coming to an end as well. Sure, this line could very specifically refer to the overlapping narratives, but that wouldn’t really make sense; more often than not, these weren’t just one-off appearances. These stories are inherently connected in various ways, so even if, for example, Ahsoka were to move forward without any reference to Din Djarin, Boba Fett, or otherwise, it wouldn’t feel like a concluded narrative, as that connection has already been established. Given that, it seems that at least this report is hinting Filoni’s movie will mean the end of each show individually.

In a way, this makes sense, as Filoni has always envisioned this movie as an Avengers-style project that brings together various stories and characters into one epic fight (presumably against Thrawn, although that’s not confirmed). If that’s the case, then having the movie be the culmination of each of these shows makes sense. And, in the case of The Book of Boba Fett or even some other New Republic-era Star Wars shows like Skeleton Crew, such a conclusion wouldn’t be that surprising. However, it is fairly surprising to think that Disney is currently working on a movie that is theoretically meant to definitively conclude both The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. In terms of the former, this may very well mean that fan speculation about The Mandalorian and Grogu signaling the end of the property overall was right, and no Mandalorian season 4 or Mandalorian and Grogu 2 will be coming.

With regards to Ahsoka, though, this is slightly more surprising. Ahsoka season 2 is currently in the works, and alone has made it clear that there is so much to be explored in this series. From Anakin Skywalker’s ongoing existence as a Force Ghost and his continued training of Ahsoka Tano in that capacity to flashbacks to the Clone Wars era and an exploration of the Mortis Gods, Ahsoka seems to have so much to offer audiences. Based on this new report, though, all of that may actually come to an end with Filoni’s currently untitled Star Wars movie (which, at the very least, puts enormous pressure on that movie).