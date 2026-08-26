3 Theories About Ryan Gosling’s New Star Wars Character, Kade Auberon

Director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter has the potential to be an exciting addition to the franchise canon, and star Ryan Gosling is one of the main reasons why. Following years of establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents in projects as varied as Drive, Barbie, and Project Hail Mary, the Oscar nominee is looking to leave his stamp on the galaxy far, far away. We’re still waiting to see an official Starfighter trailer, but early buzz has been quite positive. Back in February, reports stated there was much praise for Gosling’s Starfighter performance, a sign that the film could be the return to form Star Wars needs as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Historically, the franchise has favored casting unknowns over established A-list movie stars, but Gosling is a big swing that Lucasfilm needs, and it could pay off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starfighter won’t be in theaters until May 2027, so much about the movie is being kept under wraps. However, we do know one detail. Gosling’s character is named Kade Auberon. And it should come as no surprise that he’s been subject of plenty of fan theories (even before the name was revealed). As we wait for more official updates from Lucasfilm, here are some of the more prevalent theories about Gosling’s Kade Auberon.

1) Kade Auberon Is a Former Jedi

Upon hearing that Gosling is playing a character named Kade, many longtime Star Wars fans sat up and took notice. The spelling is different, but Kade evokes memories of Cade Skywalker, a character from the old Expanded Universe (which is now dubbed Star Wars Legends). Born over 100 years after the Battle of Yavin, Cade is a descendant of Luke Skywalker. He was once a Jedi, studying under Master Wolf Sazen, but he left that path to pursue a career as a bounty hunter and smuggler. Cade was known for having a bit of a rebellious streak and a rough demeanor, and elements of his core design appear present in Starfighter‘s Kade. Some fans have wondered if Gosling’s character is Star Wars canon’s take on the Cade Skywalker concept.

It’s highly unlikely there’s a familial connection between Kade Auberon and Luke Skywalker. Even by Star Wars standards, Kade being Luke’s secret son would be a massive retcon that would push suspension of disbelief to its limits. Unlike Legends, where Luke married Mara Jade and started a family, there’s nothing in official canon that suggests Luke pursued a romantic relationship after the Galactic Civil War. Following the events of Return of the Jedi, he traveled the galaxy in search of ancient Jedi artifacts to enhance his understanding of the Force. However, Kade could be a former Jedi turned rogue, much like his Legends counterpart. The Starfighter synopsis says Kade is “confronted by his mysterious past,” which sparks his adventure. Starfighter rumors indicate the plot involves bringing Flynn Gray’s character to a Jedi sanctuary for protection, so perhaps Kade has to reconcile with his time with the Jedi (maybe he was one of Luke’s students?) as he embarks on his mission.

2) Kade Auberon Is a Nobody

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Since Lucasfilm has yet to begin its marketing push for Star Wars: Starfighter, the film’s creative team still has to be careful about what they say during interviews. While he isn’t at the liberty to spill all the details, Shawn Levy did offer some teases recently. During this year’s D23 Expo, the filmmaker told Fandango that the Starfighter characters are “not the privileged ones” and hail from “the wrong side of the tracks.” “Our characters in Starfighter are from the wrong side of the galaxy. And it’s about these sort of marginalized outsiders who find each other and have a shot at discovering heroism through their connections,” he said. These comments tie into what’s been previously shared about Starfighter.

If Gosling’s Kade is a “marginalized outsider,” then it stands reason to believe he has no ties to the classic Star Wars heroes of the previous films, essentially making him a “nobody” in the grand scheme of things. Starfighter is billed as a standalone movie devoid of legacy characters and storylines, so making Kade a nobody finding his way in the galaxy would be an ideal way to hammer that approach home. This is something Star Wars tried to channel during the sequel trilogy with The Last Jedi‘s reveal of Rey’s parentage, but The Rise of Skywalker backtracked and connected her to a legacy bloodline. It’s easy to forget now, but the original Star Wars (which Starfighter is attempting to emulate) positioned Luke as merely a farm boy before franchise lore expanded and evolved, so Levy and Co. could try to be harkening back to that angle with Kade.

3) Kade Auberon Is a Former Imperial/First Order Member

Image via Lucasfilm

One thing that has been confirmed about Kade Auberon is that his “fate is intertwined with the fastest starfighter ever built.” Those are the words Ryan Gosling used to describe his character. The starfighter in question is a G17 Imperial reaper. D23 attendees were treated to an exclusive special look at Starfighter, where Kade tells Flynn Gray’s character that the reaper has been decommissioned and “there’s a reason for that.” This is a mystery that will likely be slowly unraveled as Lucasfilm builds towards Starfighter‘s premiere, but fans now know there’s a connection between Kade and a former Imperial vehicle.

The circumstances regarding how the Imperial reaper came into Kade’s possession are unknown for the time being, but it’s possible Kade himself was involved with its creation, perhaps serving as a First Order mechanic or engineer at some point in his life. Following the war, he might have made off with it, keeping it hidden from authorities as he built a new life for himself as a rogue. Since so little is known about Starfighter at this point in time, there isn’t much else that could tie Kade to the Imperials or the First Order, but Star Wars does enjoy telling stories about ex-Imperials who realize the error of their ways and attempt to do something good in the galaxy. Kade could have been associated with the villains who are after Flynn Gray’s character, forcing him to take action in a personal manner.