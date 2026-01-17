Star Wars’ Most Exciting Upcoming Movie Is Officially on Hold, 3 Years After Being Announced

After an extended hiatus, the Star Wars franchise is finally returning to movie theaters. This summer sees the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Star Wars: Starfighter follows one year later. Fans are excited to check out both of those projects on the big screen, but there’s also an anticipation for what comes after. Lucasfilm has several new Star Wars films in the works; during Star Wars Celebration Japan last year, Kathleen Kennedy outlined a full slate, mentioning movies from a diverse range of creatives. Perhaps the most exciting of that bunch is James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi, which recently received an unfortunate update.

During her exit interview with Deadline, Kennedy, who has now officially stepped down as Lucasfilm president, addressed the status of multiple Star Wars movies. Sadly, Dawn of the Jedi has been placed on the back burner. “Jim Mangold and Beau Willimon wrote an incredible script, but it is definitely breaking the mold and it’s on hold,” she said. Kennedy did not indicate when Dawn of the Jedi could start up again.

Lucasfilm’s New Leadership Should Make Dawn of the Jedi a Reality

It’s disappointing to hear that Dawn of the Jedi is on hold. Of all the Star Wars movies on the docket, this is arguably the one with the most fascinating potential. Taking place thousands of years before the events of the Skywalker Saga, Mangold’s film is envisioned as a biblical epic that explores the origins of the Force and the Jedi Order. It’s an opportunity for Lucasfilm to do something radically different with its prized franchise, exploring an uncharted area of the Star Wars timeline and telling stories about a whole new group of characters. It could also be a way for the studio to provide compelling answers to some of the mysteries fans have wondered about since A New Hope premiered, such as who discovered the Force.

Kennedy describing the Dawn of the Jedi script as “breaking the mold” is exciting. As Lucasfilm begins a new era, this is the kind of approach they need to embrace. Star Wars has been around for nearly 50 years and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In order for the franchise to remain interesting, evolution is a necessity. Filmmakers need to be able to come in and challenge the notion of what a “Star Wars movie” can be. In the past, Lucasfilm has been guilty of being too safe, leaning more on nostalgia and fan service than bold reinvention. Pushing the franchise in a new direction takes advantage of the breadth of storytelling possibilities available to you in a mythology as rich and expansive as Star Wars.

Kennedy didn’t shed any light as to why Dawn of the Jedi is on hold. It may have something to do with recent career moves Mangold has made. The director recently signed a new deal with Paramount, setting up the heist film High Side at the studio. That movie doesn’t have a release date, but seeing that Timothée Chalamet is already attached to star, it’s seemingly a priority for Paramount. Mangold also has Swamp Thing in the works at DC Studios, so it’s unknown when he’ll be able to turn his attention to the galaxy far, far away. Hopefully he can return to Dawn of the Jedi at some point soon. He’s a talented filmmaker who knows how to put fresh spins on franchise installments, plus he has a history with Lucasfilm (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). This is a partnership that should continue.

Ultimately, Dawn of the Jedi‘s fate will come down to Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan, the new co-presidents of Lucasfilm. Though both worked well under Kennedy during her time at the studio, they surely have their own ideas for what the future of the Star Wars franchise should look like. They seem to be champions of the new Star Wars trilogy Simon Kinberg is developing, as Kennedy has indicated that could be “what’s up next,” taking Lucasfilm into the 2030s. It’ll be interesting to see what the duo decide to do with Mangold’s film, but hopefully they find a spot for it. Dawn of the Jedi is too good of an opportunity to completely pass up.

