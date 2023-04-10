Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Offers Update on Status of Rey Movie Moving Forward

The future of the Star Wars franchise got some epic updates this past weekend, with a number of projects announced at Star Wars Celebration. Among these were three new Star Wars films, including a follow-up to the "Sequel Trilogy" of films, which will see Daisy Ridley returning to her role as Rey. The currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy has been speculated about a lot in recent months, especially after earlier this year, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. In a recent interview with Yahoo! UK, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided an update on that film, and revealed that it will still be some time before a new version of the script is ready.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Kennedy explaned. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy added. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

What will be the next Star Wars movie?

While details surrounding this new film's plot are currently a mystery, Lindelof previously spoke about the pressure of contributing to the massive franchise.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof recently admitted to /Film about his project. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

