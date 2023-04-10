Star Wars Visions Shares First Look at Season 2 Shorts

Star Wars: Visions Season 2 made its own big debut at Star Wars Celebration 2023, and in addition to getting an eye-catching new trailer for Volume 2 of Visions, we also have some new first-look images that are making their way across the Internet.

One major standout of the Star Wars: Visions Season 2 trailer was a new animated segment done by Aardman Animations, the studio behind iconic movies and/or TV shows like the Wallace & Gromit series, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, Flushed Away, Timmy Time, and so many other titles. Some images from Aardman's Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 segment have been released – check them out below. The segment will also feature voice work from Star Wars' Wedge Antilles actor Denis Lawson.

(Photo: Empire Magazine/Aardman/Disney+)

(Photo: Aardman/Disney+)

(Photo: Aardman/Disney+)

(Photo: Aardman/Disney+)

(Photo: Aardman/Disney+)

Another image from Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 reveals a look at Cartoon Saloon's segment of the anthology, which has been teased as an "Irish ghost story with a twist." Take that how you will.

(Photo: Cartoon Saloon/Disney+)

Which Animation Studios are Part of Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

The first volume of Star Wars: Visions was distinguished by the novelty of the Star Wars franchise getting adapted into anime form, by some of the best studios in the genre. This second volume will expand way beyond the shores of Japan and anime, into an anthology of shorts from a global collection of animation studios. The studios contributing to Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 include:

El Guiri (Spain)

Cartoon Saloon (Ireland)

Punkrobot (Chile)

Aardman (United Kingdom)

Studio Mir (South Korea)

Studio La Cachette (France)

88 Pictures (India)

D'art Shtajio (Japan – in colaboration with Lucasfilm)

Triggerfish (South Africa)

"We always saw Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we're constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward. With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan's anime industry were on full display," Lucasfilm said in a statement. "With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We're so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we've assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars – all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be."

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 releases on Star Wars Day, May 4th, on Disney+. Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

Via Discussing Film & Empire Magazine