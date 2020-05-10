Star Wars: Mark Hamill Calls The Rise of Skywalker “Bittersweet”

✖

Monday was May 4th AKA Star Wars Day, and it looks like Mark Hamill is celebrating all month for the third year in a row. The actor likes to take each day of the month and turn it into another Star Wars pun or saying. Yesterday was the 9th, so the actor decided to pay tribute to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which is also known as Episode IX. In the actor's post, he confirmed once again that the movie marked his final time playing Luke Skywalker.

“May The 9th Be A Bittersweet Episode- Knowing It Was The Last Time I Would Ever Play Luke #ByeByeSkywalker,” Hamill wrote. You can check out the tweet, which includes a photo of Force Ghost Luke, below:

May The 9th Be A Bittersweet Episode- Knowing It Was The Last Time I Would Ever Play Luke#ByeByeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/KjWKVSksLZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 9, 2020

While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would likely his final appearance in Star Wars.

"I sure hope so," he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. "Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost."

Last month, Hamill celebrated the 44th anniversary of the day production began on the original Star Wars film. “1st day was in Tunisia, North Africa. Only cast there was Alec Guinness, Kenny Baker & Tony Daniels. Wouldn't meet Carrison & Harrie until we returned to UK. My 1st shot was me emerging from my home towards the Jawa droid sale- I had high hopes it would be a good movie. #TrueStory,” Hamill shared. You can check out more details here.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations earlier this year. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to stream on Disney+. The final movie in the Skywalker Saga is also available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.

