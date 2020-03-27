Star Wars: Mark Hamill Celebrates the Anniversary of His First Day Shooting A New Hope

Mark Hamill first starred in Star Wars back in 1977, which means the world has known him as Luke Skywalker for 43 years. However, the actor first donned his Tatooine garb a year earlier when filming for the beloved movie began. In fact, March 25th marked the anniversary of A New Hope‘s first day of production. A fan of the film took to Twitter this week to celebrate the occasion, which caught Hamill’s attention. The actor, who can currently be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which recently became available to watch on digital, is often celebrating Star Wars on social media. While Hamill’s days of playing Luke are likely done, he’s clearly not finished sharing stories about his time in the franchise, a fact that we’re extremely grateful for.

“Where did the time go? Production began on @starwars on this date in 1976,” @Hyongbu tweeted. “1st day was in Tunisia, North Africa. Only cast there was Alec Guinness, Kenny Baker & Tony Daniels. Wouldn’t meet Carrison & Harrie until we returned to UK. My 1st shot was me emerging from my home towards the Jawa droid sale-I had high hopes it would be a good movie. #TrueStory,” Hamill replied. You can check out the post below:

While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would likely his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations last month. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.