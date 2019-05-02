Mark Hamill is Celebrating Star Wars Day All Month (Again)

It’s officially May, which means a very important holiday is only a few days away: Star Wars Day! May 4th has long been the date to celebrate one of history’s greatest franchises, and the movies’ longtime star, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), is ready to spend the month honoring Star Wars. Last year, Hamill had fun by taking the classic, “May the 4th be with you,” and creating a saying for every day of the month. Hamill took to Twitter to say he’s willing to do it again, but only if fans are okay with him recycling last year’s ideas. According to his Twitter poll, fans don’t mind a little rerun fun.

I’m not going to do the “May The” tweets every day, unless you want a rerun of last year’s. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 1, 2019

“I’m not going to do the ‘May The’ tweets every day, unless you want a rerun of last year’s,” the actor wrote. He added a poll of “NO-Been there, done that!” and “YES-Reruns are fun!,” and the “yes” category was the clear winner. So far, over 45,000 people have voted and 78% are happy with Mark’s plan to reuse last year’s date assignments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor began his journey yesterday with the May 1st tweet:

May The 1st Not Be Cursed. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 1, 2019

“May The 1st Not Be Cursed,” he wrote.

Be sure to follow Hamill on Twitter to get a glimpse at all the May dates.

There were many great replies to Hamill’s initial poll tweet, but this response from Star Trek‘s William Shatner is definitely the best:

How will you be celebrating Star Wars Day (or Month)? Tell is in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!