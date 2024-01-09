All Announced Star Wars Movies So Far

Star Wars is blasting back onto the big screen. After ending the nine-episode Skywalker Saga in 2019, the galaxy far, far away has shifted focus to television with the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka — with more live-action TV fare on the way. Lucasfilm has since revealed its slate of upcoming Star Wars features, including the just-announced Mandalorian & Grogu movie from series creator Jon Favreau that will bring helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the Child to theaters.

"As you can see by all the television we've been doing, we're exploring a lot of different storylines. This really spawns from what George Lucas said years ago, that he created Star Wars to move forward and backward along a mythological timeline," Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy said at Star Wars Celebration 2023. "Now we're looking to broaden that timeline, building a rich future, expanding upon the present, going deep into the past to tell our stories, and we're thrilled to be working with some of the best and most passionate filmmakers on projects that will span the past, the present, and the future."

Here, see the list of every Star Wars movie in development at Lucasfilm:

Untitled Rey Skywalker Movie



At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm announced that Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as the Jedi Rey Skywalker in a new film from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel, Saving Face). The untitled sequel trilogy spinoff is set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and follows Rey as she builds the new Jedi Order.

Untitled New Republic Movie



Also announced at SWCE 2023: the first film from the "Mando-verse." Lucasfilm Executive Vice President / Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and the animated Star Wars Rebels) will make his feature directorial debut with a movie set during the post-Return of the Jedi New Republic era that will "close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series" as the New Republic strikes back against the remnant Empire.

Untitled Dawn of the Jedi Movie



The third Star Wars movie announced at last year's Star Wars Celebration is from director James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). Set thousands of years before the events of the Skywalker Saga, Mangold's movie "will go back to the dawn of the Jedi" and explore the origins of the Force.

"It seemed to me that most of what they were thinking about doing with movies were either in the present of Star Wars or the future," Mangold told ComicBook. "What attracted me most was the distant past and how this galaxy formed and how, more specifically, the Force was discovered."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie



Favreau, Kennedy, and Filoni are producing The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will go into production in 2024 for an expected 2026 release in theaters. Season 3 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian ended with the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu settling on Nevarro while Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) unified tribes of their people on the resurgent Mandalore. The Mandalorian agreed to work for the New Republic on a case-by-case basis, hunting down Imperial remnants in the shadows of the Empire.

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kennedy said.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie

In 2020, Kennedy announced Rogue Squadron from director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman). Set after the sequel trilogy, Rogue Squadron would "introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy." But Rogue Squadron never took flight: the spinoff was officially grounded when Disney removed the film from its release schedule in 2022.

Untitled Lando Movie



Also announced in 2020 was a Lando Disney+ series centered on the iconic scoundrel Lando Calrissian, as played by Donald Glover in the 2018 prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Solo spinoff has since been reworked into a feature film from Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover (Atlanta).

Untitled Taika Waititi Movie



Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder, Last Goal Wins) is writing and is planned to direct a standalone Star Wars story. "I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story," Waititi told Total Film of the original project in 2022.

Untitled Rian Johnson Star Wars Trilogy



Just before Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters in 2017, Kennedy announced that writer-director Rian Johnson signed on for an all-new Star Wars trilogy with his producer and longtime collaborator Ram Bergman. But the project — which Lucasfilm described as "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga" with new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored" — has languished in development hell, and Johnson has since signed a deal with Netflix to produce more Knives Out sequels. It seems Johnson's return to the Star Wars galaxy is far, far away — if it happens at all.

Currently, Disney has reserved two dates for Star Wars movies: May 22, 2026, and December 18, 2026.