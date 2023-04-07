Star Wars New Official Timeline Revealed At Celebration 2023

Star Wars has once again updated its official timeline, as pat of the franchise's continued expansion.

When the Star Wars The High Republic was launched in 2021, a new Star Wars official timeline was introduced with it – one that spanned from the era of The High Republic (200 years before the Skywalker Saga) through the era of the "Rise of the First Order" that was seen in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy films. At Star Wars Celebration 2023 a new version of the Star Wars Timeline was revealed, and it definitely has some exciting new epochs for fans to experience!

As you can see above, these are the new era of the official Star Wars Timeline:

Dawn of the Jedi

The Old Republic

The High Republic

Fall of the Jedi (The Prequels)

Reign of the Empire (The Bad Batch)

Age of Rebellion (Andor, Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One, The Original Trilogy)

The New Republic (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka)

Rise of the First Order (Star Wars: Resistance, The Sequel Trilogy)

New Jedi Order

The new additions to the Star Wars timeline are the "Dawn of the Jedi," "The Old Republic" and "New Jedi Order" eras. Those are some exciting buzzwords for Star Wars fans to hear, as pretty much all three of these new eras of Star Wars Saga are ones that fans have been asking for or speculating about for some time.

What Is Dawn of the Jedi?

The Dawn of the Jedi era is undefined in official Star Wars canon – but that won't be the case for too much longer. Logan and Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold is set to direct a movie about The First Jedi, which, as the title would imply, the film will reveal how The Jedi Order first started – one of the most ambitious swings that Star Wars could ever take. No word yet on when The First Jedi film is going into production, or what the release date would be.

What Is The Old Repubic?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was one of the most successful video games in the franchise, starting back in 2003. The story of The Old Republic takes place thousands of years before The Skywalker Saga begins, at a time when the Sith were an entire armada threatening the galaxy. The characters in or related to the game (Darth Malak, Darth Revan, Darth Bane) have all become major icons of Star Wars lore, and have slowly but surely been leaked into the canon. The Old Republic literally opens a whole new door of franchise opportunity for Star Wars to explore – one full of some of the biggest Star Wars Force user action you can imagine. Twenty years later, Star Wars fans may finally be getting what they've waited for.

What Is The New Jedi Order?

It has been announced that Daisey Ridley's Rey will be continuing her story from the end of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy in a new movie, that sees Rey training a whole new generation of Jedi. The term "New Jedi Order" should be pretty self-explanatory, then.

