On May 4, may the free comics be with you. Marvel Comics celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2024 with a record five free comics from the mainstream Marvel Universe, the newly-relaunched Ultimate Marvel line, and for the first time, an offering from Marvel's Star Wars comics. Readers who visit their local comic shop on FCBD 2024 will sink their teeth into the first bite of vampire crossover event Blood Hunt; take a peek at post-Krakoa mutantkind in the upcoming X-Men relaunch; see the new Ultimates assemble in the rebooted Ultimate Universe; and see Marvel set the stage for the return of Norman Osborn's Green Goblin in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man. Below, see Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2024 solicits and lineup of creators that includes Jed Mackay (Vengeance of the Moon Knight), Gail Simone (The Variants), Sara Pichelli (Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Nikesh Shukla (Spider-Man: India), Charles Soule (Star Wars), Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader), and many more.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1

Written by JED MacKAY & GAIL SIMONE

Art by SARA PICHELLI & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by KAEL NGU In FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1, the long night arrives! Take your first bite of this upcoming saga from writer Jed MacKay that sees the vampires of the Marvel Universe step out of the shadows and plunge the world into darkness. Starring the Avengers, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, and of course, pop culture's iconic vampire hunter, Blade, BLOOD HUNT promises to leave a profound mark on the Marvel Universe in its wake. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1 will also give readers their very first look at what's next for mutantkind. Written by Gail Simone and drawn by David Marquez, this story follows Jubilee on a journey to where it all began and is packed with jaw-dropping hints at the X-Men's post-Krakoa landscape. prevnext

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN & THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN & THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by ZEB WELLS & DENIZ CAMP

Art by RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN In FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1, see the start of the next ongoing series set in the Marvel's new Ultimate line! By the time it comes out, readers will have met the new Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and the new Ultimate X-Men. Now, a new team of ULTIMATE heroes emerge to help put this twisted universe on track towards a hopeful future in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 will also set up the return of Norman Osborn as Green Goblin, a storyline coming soon to Zeb Wells' AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run; and a special preview of Al Ewing's next mind-bending arc of VENOM! prevnext

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: MARVEL'S VOICES #1

Written by NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE

Art by TADAM GYADU & MORE

Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON For the second year in a row, Marvel proudly spotlight creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: MARVEL'S VOICES. Collecting acclaimed stories from last year's MARVEL'S VOICES one-shots-including MARVEL'S VOICES: AVENGERS, MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN, and MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE-experience various corners of the Marvel Universe and see firsthand how it truly represents the world outside your window. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: MARVEL'S VOICES will also contain essays about Marvel history, creator interviews, and an all-new story starring the breakout spider-hero from last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film: Spider-Man India! Over the years, Marvel's Voices has evolved from a podcast to a year-long publishing program that illustrates the richness and breadth of the Marvel Comics mythos. Stay tuned in the months ahead for announcements about the exciting ways the initiative will uplift and inspire readers throughout 2024! prevnext

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS/DARTH VADER #1 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS/DARTH VADER #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE & GREG PAK

Penciled by IBRAIM ROBERSON & RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by PHIL NOTO For the first time ever and fitting for May the 4, Marvel is proud to offer a STAR WARS Free Comic Book Day title with FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS/DARTH VADER #1, which explores the exciting storytelling coming to the galaxy far, far away. Are there Rebel survivors stranded on Hoth? Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca mount a dangerous rescue mission to Echo Base! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction! Darth Vader also employs a surprise character from the past to help him find Luke Skywalker. But Sabé, former handmaiden of Padmé Amidala is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an Imperial Commander, Sabé has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the Dark Lord's plans to remove Palpatine from power? prevnext