Anakin Skywalker Fans Rally for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Anniversary

Tuesday was the 15th Anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the final film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Like the prequel trilogy in general, the film has a complicated legacy. Longtime Star Wars fans at the time felt, in general, that it was the best of the new trilogy, but still not on part with the original films. The generation that grew up with the prequels has a greater fondness for the movies. Some also have a fondness for Hayden Christensen's performance as Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi Knight destined to fall to the dark side and become the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

To celebrate the anniversary of Episode III, Disney+ put out a call. Its twitter account asked, "Where are our STANakins at?!" Anakin Skywalker fans didn't hesitate to answer. You can see for yourself below.

While some appreciate Anakin's depiction in the films, others find a more nuanced portrayal in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Set between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, the series often showed Anakin at his best while also showing the deep anger the boiled beneath his surface. The final season of The Clone Wars debuted on Disney+ this year, bringing the series' timeline right up to Anakin's fall in Revenge of the Sith. A twist on Anakin's dialogue from the film helped to unite the two performances.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is now streaming on Disney+. With the early debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the streaming service on Star Wars Day, the entire Skywalker saga is now available to stream in a single place for the first time. The entire Star Wars: The Clone Wars series is also streaming on Disney+, letting fans get their Anakin fix in whatever flavor they prefer.