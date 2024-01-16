Star Wars: Disney Denies Rey Movie Is "Delayed Indefinitely"

The Force is still strong with Daisy Ridley's Star Wars movie. According to io9, Lucasfilm has denied recent reports that the Rey Skywalker movie has been "delayed indefinitely" after writer Steven Knight put the project on the backburner in favor of his Peaky Blinders movie. Those rumors are "inaccurate," and the studio is awaiting Knight's latest draft, the source said. Disney officially announced the Rey movie with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) at Star Wars Celebration in April, revealing it will be set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and follow Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

That now-debunked report came after Disney and Lucasfilm last week announced The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars movie bringing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Mandalorian apprentice to the big screen with director Jon Favreau. The Mando movie will begin production this year and is further along than Dave Filoni's untitled New Republic movie and James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi movie announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Knight, whose credits include The Girl in the Spider's Web and All the Light We Cannot See, inherited scripting duties after original screenwriters Damon Lindelof (Lost, HBO's Watchmen) and Justin Britt-Gibson (The Strain, Counterpart) exited the project early last year.

"So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley recently told AlloCiné about her return to Star Wars after 2019's Episode IX capped the nine-episode Skywalker Saga. "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

Disney has two reserved release dates for Star Wars movies believed to be The Mandalorian & Grogu and the untitled Rey Skywalker movie: May 22, 2026, and December 18, 2026.