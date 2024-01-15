Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Teases Her Excitement Over Upcoming Sequel's "Different Direction"

Daisy Ridley is set to return to the Star Wars franchise with a new film in which Rey Skywalker is developing a New Jedi Order, with Ridley recently teasing how the upcoming movie will head into a "different direction" for the galaxy far, far away. While we know the upcoming movie comes from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and that Rey will be a fixture of the plot, there's little else that fans know about the experience, such as whether Rey will be a main character or if she will merely have a supporting role compared to more prominent characters. Still, getting any update about the movie that was announced in April of 2023 is exciting for fans looking forward to the project.

"So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley revealed to AlloCiné. "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

Plans for the film were unveiled at last year's Star Wars Celebration, which took almost the entire Star Wars fandom by surprise. In the years since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there has been a lot of speculation about what the big-screen future for the franchise would be, and a new film featuring Rey was not the prevailing report. Ridley recalled how even she was taken aback by the idea of a return, as she initially met with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy for breakfast, only to learn this meeting came with ulterior motives.

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," Ridley detailed. "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay.'"

The new film from Obaid-Chinoy was announced alongside the announcement of a movie from James Mangold and a movie from Dave Filoni, while last week saw the announcement that Jon Favreau will direct The Mandalorian & Grogu. Favreau's film will reportedly head into production later this year, but there are no confirmed details on when any of the announced films will be released.

