Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie Gets Disappointing Update

The pendulum of the Star Wars franchise swung into a new direction this week, with the news that a new movie surrounding The Mandalorian and Grogu is officially in the works. The Mandalorian and Grogu will be helmed by series co-creator Jon Favreau, and is one of four movies that Lucasfilm has teased as future theatrical releases. Another of those films, directed by Favreau's fellow co-creator Dave Filoni, is expected to culminate a number of storylines happening in The Mandalorian's era — and now, the currently-untitled film has gotten a major update.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter, Lucasfilm shifted from prioritizing a fourth season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian to fast-tracking the The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. Reportedly, Filoni's movie is also concurrently on a development track, but most likely would not arrive until after the sophomore season of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+.

What Is Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie About?

While details on Filoni's Star Wars movie are still relatively slim — including the movie's release date — we do know that it will be set during the New Republic era, and will have an epic event quality to it.

"Jon [Favreau] and I have our own little theater that we've been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there's a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way," Filoni told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I think of, you know, A New Hope is an important moment in the timeline. The Death Star blows up. That changes everything ... A cinematic moment for this time period has to be a moment that's changing things and we understand it as the audience and then it can ripple down if we have other shows going on underneath that. So if there was a show taking place in the New Hope time period that you were watching as a kid, you would understand that things have changed in the show because the Death Star blew up. But they didn't necessarily need to be there. So there's a ton of possibilities for how to tell these stories in a unique way for Star Wars as well."

What Is the Next Star Wars Movie?

Directed by Favreau and produced by Favreau, Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy, The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow the ongoing adventures of Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his pint-sized ward, Grogu.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

