Star Wars: Chris Pine Knows the Story of Rogue Squadron and It's "Really, Really Great"

During The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day earlier this month, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy surprised audiences when she revealed that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be directing the upcoming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, and while fans of the franchise didn't see the announcement coming, Wonder Woman star Chris Pine claims Jenkins told him her plans and that the story will be "really great." Based solely on the title, fans are somewhat aware of the overall tone of the upcoming film, as it will surely focus on the renowned group of Rebellion pilots, with Pine praising the more specific details she's shared with him.

"I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story. She talked to me about it," Pine shared with Collider. "It sounds really, really great. But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on. If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her."

Following the conclusion of the original trilogy of Star Wars films with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, adventures in the galaxy far, far away continued in novels, comic books, and video games, which included the adventures of "Rogue Squadron," first in a series of comics from Michael A. Stackpole, who also then wrote a number of novels about this group of pilots. The premise was also embraced for a series of video games in the late '90s, with fans of the Star Wars Expanded Universe being well aware of the exploits of Rogue Squadron when the film was announced.

In 2012, Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm resulted in the Expanded Universe being relegated to the "Legends" corner of the franchise, erasing them from the official Star Wars canon. This means that the upcoming Rogue Squadron will seemingly be influenced by the concept and tone of those adventures that came before it, though likely won't lift specific storylines, characters, or events.

Jenkins confirmed as much after her film was announced.

"[In the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie] we're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books," Jenkins shared with IGN. "There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new film?