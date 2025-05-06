Star Wars: Starfighter Needs This Legends Character Instead of Jedi and Sith

The movie side of Star Wars has been in a bit of a holding pattern. After the lackluster response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the powers that be at Lucasfilm went back to the drawing board, coming up with big-screen projects they think will get butts in seats. The first is a continuation of Din Djarin and his little buddy’s story titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, while the second is more of a swing. Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling are teaming up for Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone movie set a few years after the final film in the Skywalker Saga.

While that description makes it seem like it’s a project that wants to avoid things like Jedi and Sith, there’s enough wiggle room to bring a popular character from Star Wars Legends into the fold. Sadly, it isn’t Galen Marek (he’s just too much for a movie like Starfighter to handle), but this figure is still one of the coolest in the history of the franchise.

Who Is Kyle Katarn?

Sure, the name “Kyle” doesn’t exactly scream Star Wars. However, Kyle Katarn has a fascinating story, and it has a lot of parallels to one from the sequel trilogy that felt underbaked. Like Finn, Katarn cuts his teeth as an Imperial before defecting and joining the Rebellion in Legends canon. He becomes instrumental in bringing down the Empire, even helping steal the plans to the first Death Star. Katarn interacts with all of the major figures, and Han Solo takes a liking to him because they have similar feelings about authority.

During his time with the Rebellion and the New Republic, Katarn realizes that he’s Force-sensitive. And as luck would have it, Luke Skywalker is already one of his allies, so he begins training and eventually becomes a Jedi Master. Katarn even takes on a few apprentices, including Mara Jade, who goes on to marry Luke Skywalker in Legends continuity.

It’s easy to see why Katarn was struck from canon, as he’s part of some of the more outlandish stories in Star Wars‘ history. However, there’s still a way to use him without breaking canon, and Starfighter is the perfect project to give him the green light.

How Kyle Katarn Would Fit Into Star Wars: Starfighter

While most Legends characters are unlikely to make the jump to canon due to their ridiculous feats, the thing Katarn has going for him is his reckless attitude. Being the focus of multiple video games, he goes through some major personality changes. However, once he finds his groove as a member of the Republic, Katarn settles into his role as a lone wolf who cares little about what others think. There isn’t a mission that’s too dangerous for him or a threat he doesn’t think he can handle. If that type of character sounds familiar, it’s because it’s Gosling’s modus operandi.

Whether it’s in The Fall Guy or The Nice Guys, Gosling almost always finds himself playing the coolest guy on the call sheet. His characters also try their best to hide their softer side, which Katarn can relate to. Now, that’s not to say Gosling has to play a version of Katarn, but maybe he’s someone that the actor’s character runs with or comes across during his adventure. After all, Gosling’s characters always end up in trouble, and it would be helpful to have a Force-sensitive individual on speed dial.

Katarn doesn’t even need a complicated past as a member of the New Jedi Order or a defected Imperial. His personality is the best thing about him, so as long as that’s left intact, the filmmakers can mold him into whatever they want. It’ll be a win for Legends apologists everywhere and give Levy and Co. major cred as they attempt to build out another corner of the galaxy in a post-Skywalker Saga world.

Star Wars: Starfighter hits theaters on May 28, 2027.

Star Wars: Starfighter hits theaters on May 28, 2027.