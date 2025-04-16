UPDATE: Oscar Winner Mikey Madison Passes on Star Wars Role

UPDATE: Since the original rumor started circulating online, Mikey Madison passed on playing a part in Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars movie, per Variety. The original article follows.

Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison, who won Best Actress this year for her turn in Sean Baker’s Anora, is rumored to be up for a part in director Shawn Levy’s untitled Star Wars movie. In the latest edition of his newsletter, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider shared some details on the project, noting speculation that Madison “has been offered a key role” in the Star Wars film. It’s unknown if Madison will accept, as she’s also in the running for director Zach Cregger’s new Resident Evil movie. If the production schedules for the two projects conflict, Madison would have to choose one over the other.

Sneider had additional details on the rest of the ensemble for Levy’s film. According to him, the director is “currently casting the lead role, which is a 15-year-old boy, as well as the boy’s mother, plus two villains and another female role, which is the role Madison has been offered.” Sneider also noted that Ryan Gosling, who is reportedly attached to headline the movie, “is expected” to be at Star Wars Celebration Japan this week.

Levy, who’s coming off the record-breaking success of last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, has been lined up to direct a Star Wars film for a while now. The movie does not have a release date as of this writing. However, it’s been said it could begin production as early as this fall. If that happens, it could be the next Star Wars film to hit theaters after 2026’s The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Earlier this month, Levy’s Star Wars movie got an encouraging update when writer Jonathan Tropper noted “we’re working on it.” He couldn’t share any specific details, but noted the film is still in active development. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the movie’s story is set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and is a standalone work.

After appearing in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream, Madison had her big breakthrough last year with Anora, commanding the audience’s attention with her compelling portrayal of a sex worker whose Cinderella romance gets turned upside down. That film was a showcase for Madison’s talents as a performer, as she delivered a complex turn that balanced comedy and drama to great effect. As she ascends up the Hollywood A-list, it’s easy to see why Lucasfilm would be interested in working with her. Madison could play a variety of characters in the galaxy far, far away. If she signs on, it will hopefully be a substantial role. It would be a shame if such a quality actress was wasted in an underwhelming part.

Assuming this rumor is true, it seems unlikely Madison would be able to fit both Star Wars and Resident Evil in her schedule. The latter already has a September 2026 release date locked in, indicating that Sony is eager to get that project on the fast track. Disney has a December 2027 release date set aside for an untitled Star Wars movie, but if Levy is thick in the casting process now, he might be hoping to get the cameras rolling sooner rather than later. Perhaps there will be additional confirmations come Celebration, giving fans some clarity on how the project is shaping up.