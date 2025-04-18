Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Gets Official Release Date, Title & More

There hasn’t been a new Star Wars movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, but the franchise is gearing up to make a return to theaters in a big way. Next year sees the release of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, and now we know which Star Wars film will be following that on the release calendar. At a panel today during Star Wars Celebration Japan, it was officially confirmed that director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie will debut on May 28, 2027. The film, which stars Ryan Gosling, is titled Star Wars: Starfighter. It is a standalone story set around five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: Starfighter will begin production this fall.

Gosling was on stage during the panel to discuss the project. He said the script is “so good,” praising its story and “original characters.” Gosling added the narrative is “filled with so much heart and adventure” and expressed enthusiasm about working with Levy. The crowd in attendance got an inside look at how far back Gosling’s Star Wars fandom goes; his mother sent in a picture of his Star Wars bed sheets from when he was 5. Gosling joked that he must have “been dreaming about Star Wars since before he even saw the films.”

Levy has been attached to helm Star Wars: Starfighter since 2022, but the project had been on the back burner for a bit as the director worked on Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Starfighter finally started to gain traction earlier this year, when it was first reported Gosling was cast. At that time, it was said Levy was hoping to roll cameras in the fall, so the project has seemingly remained on track.

More recently, Star Wars: Starfighter was in the news when it was reported Oscar winner Mikey Madison turned down a role in the film. As of this writing, Gosling is the movie’s only officially confirmed cast member.

Other than Star Wars: Starfighter‘s place in the franchise timeline, specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. Based on the title, one possibility is the story will follow a group of fighter pilots (think Top Gun in space) with Gosling’s character at the forefront. The film’s setting is fascinating, as it will be exciting to learn about the state of the Star Wars universe following the First Order-Resistance War from the sequel trilogy. Perhaps another New Republic is governing the galaxy and needs to recruit fighters for its military force. Ideally, fans will get a clearer picture of what Starfighter will entail as more casting announcements are made. With the film gearing up to start production later this year, that will probably be soon.

Gosling is no stranger to high-profile fare (he got nominated for an Oscar for playing Ken in Barbie), but throughout his career, he has largely steered clear of major franchises. That’s allowed him to accumulate a varied body of work, and it means Star Wars: Starfighter is an interesting change of pace for him as an actor. With some exceptions, Star Wars typically seeks unknown talents for headlining roles, but Gosling gives Starfighter massive star power from the jump. That will help generate buzz for the film, and it also highlights the benefits of developing standalone projects. Maybe Gosling wouldn’t have been game to sign on for a trilogy, but one film is a much more palatable time commitment.