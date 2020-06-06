Star Wars: The Last Jedi Actor Believes “Broom Boy” Could Return as a Jedi

✖

Temirlan Blaev, who played Force-sensitive stable boy Temiri Blagg in the Rian Johnson-directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, says there "could be a chance" the character returns and continues his story as a Jedi. Nicknamed "Broom Boy" after Episode VIII ended with Temiri reaching out and lifting a broom with the Force, Temiri helped liberate the racing Fathier animals when Resistance fighters Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) journeyed to casino city Canto Bight on a mission to recruit a key ally in their fight against the reigning First Order. Temiri was last seen looking to the stars, inspired by tales of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his opposition of the dictatorship commanded by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

"I think it was unexpected, but everyone's reaction, it just said, 'Who is this boy? What could this mean? Is he the next Jedi? Who is he?'" the 12-year-old actor told YouTuber Jamie Stangroom about the reveal of Temiri's Force abilities. "I think that brought a lot of talk up about who my character really was. After I read the script, I kind of understood that he was Force-sensitive. I thought to myself that could mean something about my character."

Asked if he hoped to return in Episode IX, which became returning The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Blaev once speculated Temiri might have been trained by budding Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley).

"I wasn't sure, because it could have been, yes, he would have continued my story, how Rey would have trained me or helped me in some way," Blaev said. "But at the same time, am I really that important? Am I someone big or am I really just a boy, a lucky boy in a galaxy far, far away?"

"A lot of people were asking me [about returning], and I said, 'We'll have to wait and see if I get called back,'" Blaev added. "But I guess I kind of understand why it happened."

On whether he might return to the Star Wars galaxy, Blaev said, "There could be a chance to actually continue the story of the character. I think it could happen. I would be up for it."

In 2017, Johnson said the ending scene was about Luke, who vanished into the Force on the remote planet of Ahch-To after telepathically transporting himself to Crait, allowing sister Leia (Carrie Fisher) and the Resistance forces to escape the First Order.

"To me, it was really important to have that final scene, because it turns what Luke did from an act that saves 20 people into an act that inspires the galaxy," Johnson told Empire. "The notion that what we're setting up here is something big in the next chapter. And when Leia says, 'We have everything we need,' she's talking about everyone on the Falcon, but also about what we see next, which is we now have a galaxy that has seen this beacon of hope and is getting inspired to fight the good fight."

While the boy is not seen or mentioned in The Rise of Skywalker, co-writer Chris Terrio previously noted both Temiri and Finn are among the galaxy's awakened "Force strong" humans.

All nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga are now streaming on Disney+.

