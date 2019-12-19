Star Wars: Daisy Ridley "Wept All Day" After Wrapping The Rise of Skywalker

✖

Daisy Ridley says that she “wept all day” after wrapping on The Rise of Skywalker. The star viewed the end of the Skywalker Saga as a end of her journey and that loss stung a bit. It’s s a bittersweet moment to work so hard on a project for this length of time and then have to close the chapter. Some of her fellow Sequel Trilogy actors might not have felt it the same, but it marked a big part of their careers nonetheless. In a conversation with People Magazine this week, the actress explained all those emotions in detail. Some of the fan response to their trilogy hasn’t exactly been positive, but others are hoping that there can be a further exploration of these character on Disney+ at some point. Maybe that will happen, but if this is the end of the road for Rey and her friends, Ridley is more than ready to make peace with that.

"When we wrapped [The Rise of Skywalker] I wept all day," she explained. "I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much… Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something. I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing."

In a conversation with IGN late last year, Ridley explained that while she was sad to step away, it was time for some new heroes to take the lead.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," Ridley shared. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

She continued, "I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

