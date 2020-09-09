Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Doubts She'll Return To the Franchise but Adds "Never Say Never"

Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley doesn't expect to return to the Star Wars universe in the near or far future. Ridley spoke with guest host Josh Gad during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gad concluded the interview by asking Ridley if she'd return to Star Wars in 10 years should the studio ask her to reprise her role as Rey. Ridley allows for the possibility but stresses that she feels Rey's story concluded definitively in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Rey staring into the twin suns of Tatooine with her yellow-blade lightsaber. "I mean, the world is a crazy place right now," Ridley says. "10 years seems an awfully long way away. I think never say never, but to me, Rise of Skywalker was tied up with a bow." You can watch the interview above.

In past interviews, Ridley discussed her feelings about the backlash to Star Wars that she experienced throughout filming the sequel trilogy. "It's changed film by film honestly, like 98% it's so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we'd sort of been shown the first time around, I was like 'Where's the love gone?' I watched the documentary, the making-of, this week, and it's so filled with love; and I think it's that tricky thing of when you're part of something that is so filled with love and then people...You know, everyone's entitled to not like something, but it feels like it's changed slightly. I think in general, that's because social media and what have you."

Despite that, many still see Rey as a role model. "I can't take credit for her being a role model, because I didn't write her, I didn't dress her," Ridley says. "All of those things come from so many different departments. She's greater than the sum of her parts, really. So, it's a weird thing of slightly distancing myself from that, but also seeing in a general way that she's an amazing character. I don' think it's because she's a woman. She's just an amazing character. It's such a privilege to play [her]."

Would you like to see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey in a future Star Wars movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as every other Star Wars movie, are available to stream via Disney+.