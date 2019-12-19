Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Casts Doubt on Returning as Rey After The Rise of Skywalker

✖

Much like how fans felt after seeing Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and wondered what would be next for our heroes, audiences similarly felt the same at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as we wondered what could lie ahead of Rey Skywalker, though actress Daisy Ridley thinks that her character's sendoff in the film was fulfilling enough that there won't need to be a sequel, spinoff, or TV series. The nature of the franchise means that we could potentially see more of her journey in novels or comic books, but Ridley pointed out that the franchise is so vast, she looks forward to seeing new characters take prominence.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," Ridley shared with IGN. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

She added, "I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

This isn't the first time the actress has weighed in on her possible future, though she rarely offers definitive answers in regards to potential storytelling opportunities. These most recent remarks, however, offer more insight into how she views the franchise and her desires to see more characters, as well as confirming that she remains interested in the series as a fan.

"I mean, the world is a crazy place right now," Ridley revealed to Josh Gad this past September when asked if the passage of time would make a return seem more appealing. "10 years seems an awfully long way away. I think never say never, but to me, Rise of Skywalker was tied up with a bow."

Stay tuned for details on Ridley's possible future in the franchise. The entire Skywalker Saga is now streaming on Disney+.

