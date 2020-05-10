Star Wars: Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Reveals Why George Lucas Returned to Make the Prequels

✖

Some twenty years after George Lucas wrapped up all worth on the original Star Wars trilogy, the filmmaker put pen to paper to write the prequel trilogy. Despite Lucas himself initially having no intentions of directing the sequels, he eventually signed on-board at the behest of Ron Howard, Robert Zemeckis, and Steven Spielberg. In the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy dove into Lucas' decision to return a little more in-depth.

"I was around with the movies that were in between [Star Wars trilogies] which is the Indiana Jones movies," Kennedy says. "I don’t think he ever stopped thinking about whether he would do more Star Wars and I think what happened during Indy was that he was not on the floor directing. He was not necessarily in it, because it was primarily Steven [Spielberg]."

As Kennedy says, she feels Lucas' slowing schedule also managed to play a huge role in getting the director back out on set.

"So, with anybody like George, and anyone who’s a filmmaker," she adds. "They get antsy after a while at not being able to be on that floor telling stories, making movies, and his love of pushing the technology, obviously, we were doing a certain amount of that with each of the Indiana Jones movies, but it wasn’t like Star Wars and I think that each time we would push the technology, in making those movies, he got the bug to start thinking about what that might mean for Star Wars."

Kennedy's comments came during a roundtable discussion on Disney+'s new docuseries looking at the behind-the-scenes efforts of The Mandalorian. Now two episodes in, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian releases a new episode each week with interviews, clips, and other content previously unreleased to the public.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” series creator Jon Favreau said in a press release announcing the show. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

