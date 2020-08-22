Static Shock Fans Celebrate Talk of DC Comics Movie
Static Shock fans are voicing their support for a new DC movie after news about Milestone Media’s return. DC FanDome has been full of surprises and this one might have been the biggest true shock yet. The imprint, focused on African-American creators, launched in 1993 and has an enduring fanbase. But, Static is the character that a lot of younger fans will remember most vividly. WB’s animated series ran in their kids' block, and with nostalgia ruling the roost, it only makes sense to give Virgil his time on the big screen. Needless to say, a lot of kids that spent afternoons watching the reruns are absolutely on-board with that idea as well.
It is important to note that Static was created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle. During DC’s panel today, Cowan appeared on the panel along with Hudlin, Static's voice actor Phil LaMarr. Marc Bernardin was along to moderate the discussion.
MILESTONE 👊🏼 IS 👊🏾 COMING 👊🏽 BACK 👊🏿 Feast your eyes on this new look by @denyscowanart! #DCFanDome #DCMilestone pic.twitter.com/4CWJGNjPXy— DC (@DCComics) August 22, 2020
Huddling said, “We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want.”
“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr added. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”
Who should play Virgil in a Static Shock movie? Let us know down in the comments!
Make it happen
Soooo... about this Static Shock movie in development 👀
#DCFanDome— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) August 22, 2020
-> #DCMultiverse https://t.co/mNnyMTuF1f
Turn that up!
STATIC SHOCK MOVIE IN TALKS! LET'S GOOOOO #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/xRWsG7TVeR— flukemaster luke (@broluoch) August 22, 2020
So freaking good
I heard there is “serious talk” about a Static Shock movie wanting to be produced. I had to drop this banger back on the tl pic.twitter.com/V8AZsLVT6W— Terry 🐲 (@ronin_rome) August 22, 2020
It's time
-BLACK LIGHTNING S4— STATIC MOVIE 2022 (@avatarkoryy) August 22, 2020
-STATIC SHOCK MOVIE
-MILESTONE COMICS
-AND MILESTONE ANINATED MOVIES
DC IS FINALLY FEEDING ME pic.twitter.com/cb8xlbgozi
The show used to be the best
This whole interaction right here. We need a static shock movie pic.twitter.com/697EHS5acQ— Jorge (@JRocha_G) August 22, 2020
Calm down bruh
I thought they were making a live action static shock movie when I saw that it was trending pic.twitter.com/U3JCP1bOfb— Javier (@713ToThe281_) August 22, 2020
That one time
Static Shock movie? What? Hell yes. I remember coming home from school and watching it whenever it was on. I still remember how good it was. Also he knocked down Batman that one time. pic.twitter.com/bSV2zWflzK— Dervinci (@DervKin) August 22, 2020
Elite GIF
STATIC SHOCK MOVIE HOLY SHIT #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/kTMn976iP9— jam ʬ⁸⁴ DC FANDOME (@beetlebooster) August 22, 2020
Pure excitement
Static Shock movie?!?! Ah ha ha say less pic.twitter.com/tQz1BD02PN— Maya be doodlin’ (@MayaSimoneCoro) August 22, 2020
We can only hope
WHOOOOOOAAAAA A STATIC SHOCK MOVIE?!? #DCFandome— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) August 22, 2020
