Static Shock Fans Celebrate Talk of DC Comics Movie

Static Shock fans are voicing their support for a new DC movie after news about Milestone Media’s return. DC FanDome has been full of surprises and this one might have been the biggest true shock yet. The imprint, focused on African-American creators, launched in 1993 and has an enduring fanbase. But, Static is the character that a lot of younger fans will remember most vividly. WB’s animated series ran in their kids' block, and with nostalgia ruling the roost, it only makes sense to give Virgil his time on the big screen. Needless to say, a lot of kids that spent afternoons watching the reruns are absolutely on-board with that idea as well.

It is important to note that Static was created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle. During DC’s panel today, Cowan appeared on the panel along with Hudlin, Static's voice actor Phil LaMarr. Marc Bernardin was along to moderate the discussion.

Huddling said, “We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want.”

“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr added. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

