Static Shock Movie Talks Taking Place at Warner Bros.

Today during the surprise Milestone Comics panel at DC FanDome, Reginald Hudlin confirmed that there are talks taking place about developing a movie around the Milestone character Static. The character, previously featured in the animated series Static Shock, is one fo the character's from Milestone's Dakotaverse. Static is a teenager with electricity-based powers. The news that these talks are taking place comes at the same time that DC Comics announced plans to digitize the long out-of-print original Milestone Comics and relaunch the line in February 2021. Static was created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle. Cowan appeared on the panel along with Hudlin, Static's voice actor Phil LaMarr, and moderator Marc Bernardin.

A new Static Shock digital series will be a part of the February Milestone Comics relaunch. The digital series will be followed by an original Static Shock graphic novel by Hudlin and Kyle Baker and the return of Static's fellow Milestone heroes Icon & Rocket, written by Hudlin and drawn by Cowan.

After Milestone ceased publication, Static was later integrated into the main DC Universe, where he joined the Teen Titans. When DC Comics relaunched its line and rebooted its universe and continuity in 2011, a new Static Shock series was part of the launch lineup dubbed The New 52.

Static is best known from the Static Shock animated series, which launched in 2000 as part of the DC Animated Universe, which also included Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, and Justice League: Unlimited. A future version of Static also appeared in an episode of Justice League Unlimited. Static was a recurring character in the second season of the animated series Young Justice, titled Young Justice: Invasion. It was mentioned during the DC FanDome panel that there have been talks of putting Static into one of the animated, direct-to-home-media DC Universe Original Movies.

Ther have bee several efforts to adapt Static into another medium again since Static Shock ended. There have been multiple fan films, but most notably there was a failed live-action digital series that was rumored to star Jaden Smith. For years, fans have asked to see Static to appear in The CW's Black Lightning live-action series.

“I love the idea of Static Shock, and in success, hopefully, we’ll be able to pull other characters in that way,” Black Lightning producer Salim Akil said in 2017. “So I’m holding out hope because I love that character.”

