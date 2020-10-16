Michael B. Jordan to Produce Static Shock Movie for DC Comics

✖

After weeks of speculation, Warner Brothers is definitely working on a Static Shock flick — and the studio has some serious help in developing the project. Announced Friday afternoon, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is set to produce the feature alongside long-time scribe Reginald Hudlin.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told THR. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

The THR report seemingly suggests the Static Shock film could be the center of a new cinematic universe produced by Jordan and his Outlier Society banner. "Outlier will be in the creative center of the Static feature and for Jordan, a comic book fan, this is an opportunity for not only for some world-building but to be directly involved in franchise-building. Should the first movie spark a hit, a multi-platform franchise could be born," the trade reports.

Featuring the titular Static/Virgil Hawkins, the character debuted as a Milestone character before the Static Shock series of the early 2000s converted the beloved character into a household name.

News of the feature first surfaced during DC FanDome in August. At the time, Hudlin joined the likes of Phil LaMarr and Marc Bernardin to celebrate the surprise relaunch of Milestone Comics. In the same panel, Hudlin, Bernardin, and company unveiled a feature film was in works at Warner Brothers though they didn't elaborate any further.

Hudlin, now a partner at Milestone, is helping relaunch the line of comics for DC next year. The writer himself will be at the center of the Static Shock comic series that's set for release next February. Hudlin's also penning a separate Static-involved graphic novel as well as a series featuring fellow Milestone character Icon and Rocket.

