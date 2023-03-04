Stealing Pulp Fiction: Tarantino-Inspired Heist Comedy Unveils Cast

When it comes to the works of Quentin Tarantino, everyone has a different favorite, but it's fair to say Pulp Fiction is one of the director's most iconic works. The 1994 film was nominated for seven Academy Awards and took home the prize for Best Original Screenplay. In 2020, Danny Turkiewicz wrote and directed a short film titled Stealing Pulp Fiction, which was a heist comedy that followed a couple of friends as they tried to steal Tarantino's personal print of the film. Now, Turkiewicz is adapting the movie into a feature, which includes a fun line-up of actors.

Stealing Pulp Fiction is set to star Cazzie David (The Umbrella Academy), Jon Rudnitsky (SNL), Karan Soni (Deadpool), Oliver Cooper (Red Oaks), Taylor Hill (Babylon), and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld). The movie just wrapped production in Los Angeles and marks the feature debut of Turkiewicz.

"Danny is a devout lover of unique personalities, old-school cinema, and comedy. He threw all three into his own creative mixer and made something wholly original," producer Ben Shields Catlin told Deadline. "We cannot wait to surprise people with his sense of humor and his very distinct cinematic style."

"It was an absolute joy to direct this film with such a talented and dedicated cast and crew," Turkiewicz added. "The on-set atmosphere was infectious and there wasn't a day where we weren't laughing and having a great time. I'm incredibly proud of the work we did on set and can't wait for audiences to experience the humor, and heart, that our cast brought to the screen."

You can read Deadline's description of the film below:

"Billed as a love letter to the classic Quentin Tarantino pic and the history of cinema as a whole, the film is based on Turkiewicz' short of the same name, which he wrote and directed at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020. It follows friends Jonathan (Rudnitsky), Elizabeth (David), and Steve (Soni) as they attempt to steal Tarantino's personal 35mm print of Pulp Fiction. Along the way, their kooky therapist, Dr. Mendelbaum (Alexander), finds himself drawn into the heist, adding both humor and unexpected twists to the story."

Is Pulp Fiction Available on 4K?

Last year, Pulp Fiction was released on 4K Blu-ray for the first time. You can read the 4K film description below:

"A touchstone of postmodern film, PULP FICTION is a must-have for every film fan's collection. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the film also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay. The film features a star-studded cast, including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis."

Stealing Pulp Fiction does not yet have a release date.