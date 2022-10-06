Pulp Fiction Hits 4K Blu-ray For The First Time

It's been a long wait, but Quentin Tarantino's biggest films are finally getting the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital treatment. It started with Reservoir Dogs last month, and you can pre-order that film here at Best Buy with an exclusive limited edition collector's Steelbook edition. Now, Tarantino's 1994 masterpiece Pulp Fiction is joining the party with a standard and exclusive SteelBook 4K edition of its own.

Both versions of the Pulp Fiction 4K Blu-ray are currently available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $19.99 and $27.99 respectively with a release date set for December 6th – just in time for the holidays. The standard edition should be available to pre-order here on Amazon soon, though the Best Buy exclusive SteelBook pictured above might be worth spending a little extra on thanks to the cover that highlights Vincent and Mia's dance scene. the A breakdown of the special features that will be available on the release can be found below.

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Special Features:

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track (subtitle file)

Blu-ray Disc Special Features:

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert "At the Movies"- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track (text on feature)

Soundtrack Chapters (index points in feature)

"A touchstone of postmodern film, PULP FICTION is a must-have for every film fan's collection. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the film also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay. The film features a star-studded cast, including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken and Bruce Willis."