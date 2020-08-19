Stephen King's From a Buick 8 Adaptation Snags Cold in July Director

Thomas Jane has starred in multiple Stephen King adaptations, with his next venture into the horror author's library being an adaptation of From a Buick 8, a project which he recently confirmed had scored Cold in July and Stake Land director Jim Mickle as director. Despite adding a director to the project, Jane also noted that he's unsure of when the project would move forward, not only due to the coronavirus pandemic seeing all movie productions be put on hold, but also due to the story itself focusing on a group of state troopers and how it might not be the best project to pursue amid global protests against police brutality.

“Do you guys know Jim Mickle? He’s pretty f-cking good. We’ve signed Jim Mickle on," Jane shared on The Kingcast. "It is [exciting], and we’ve got a couple of fantastic writers that Jim has worked with in the past, and here”s the funny part: everybody was so excited and we had meetings all around town, but if you’ll recall, From a Buick 8 is essentially about a platoon of state troopers in Pennsylvania, right? When the pandemic hit and then the craziness with the riots and all that and the anti-police stuff hit, we were like, ‘Okay, maybe it’s not the best time to pitch a story about a platoon of Pennsylvania state troopers.'”

Stephen King's official site describes the novel, "Shortly after his father, a Pennsylvania state trooper, is killed in a senseless automobile accident, Ned Wilcox discovers that the members of Troop D have a secret concealed behind their headquarters. Curtis Wilcox's friends and colleagues take turns relating the 20-year history of the mysterious Buick Roadmaster locked in Shed B and how its discovery and unexplained behavior has captivated the tightly knit group of men for two decades. The Buick seems to be a conduit to another reality and every now and then it breathes, inhaling a little bit of this world, exhaling a little bit of whatever world it came from."

Jane previously starred in the adaptations of King novels Dreamcatcher, The Mist, and 1922. While the author's works have been popular for decades, recent years have seen even more adaptations of his works move forward, which includes projects like IT and Pet Sematary earning new movies despite having previously being adapted for live-action projects.

